Gauteng Premier David Makhura is finalising the appointment of an Independent Forensic Investigator (IFI), to deal with allegations emerging from the Babita Deokaran murder investigation.

Deokaran, who was Chief Director of Financial Accounting in the Health Department, was gunned down in the driveway of her home in August 2021.

She was a critical witness in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) probe into procurement corruption and fraud.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) recently called for the immediate suspension of the Tembisa hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi, who allegedly signed off payments to more than 200 companies.

Deokaran identified the payments as being possibly fraudulent.

Premier’s office Mohlalefi Lebotha says, “Premier Makhura said that while we are committed in ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the PFMA, we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the PSA and other applicable prescripts…”

The SIU confirmed that Deokaran was a key witness in a multi-million-rand fraud investigation linked to alleged improper COVID-19 personal protective equipment tenders.

Deokaran blew the whistle on corrupt colleagues – influential politicians who had allegedly fraudulently manipulated tenders for their own benefit.

