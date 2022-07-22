Six men accused in the Babita Deokaran murder case are expected to be back in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her Johannesburg home in August 2021.

The senior Gauteng health official was a key witness in an investigation into tender fraud related to personal protective equipment.

The accused, referred to as the Deokaran 6, were all denied bail last year.

During the bail application all six retracted their confessions, alleging they were made under duress.

However, prior to retracting their confessions, one of the accused, Phakamani Hadebe implicated former Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Hadebe claimed that he had met the minister and a man he identified as Mkhize’s brother at Brits Mall a week before Deokaran was killed.

Hadebe then changed, saying he had confessed under pressure.

The accused were served with an indictment and the matter was transferred to the South Gauteng High Court for trial.

The video below is reporting on the bail application of the suspects: