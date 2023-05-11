The Maitland Mews Social Housing Project in Cape Town will be launched on Thursday by housing officials. the Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi and provincial officials will attend the launch.

The development has delivered 204 social housing opportunities. It is intended to help people with monthly household incomes ranging from R1 850 to R22 000.

CEO of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority, Sandile Luthuli explains, “The overall objective is to make sure that we look at the bottom 30% of this particular development which is highly geared and focused towards responding to the needs of the indigent. So that is one side. On the other side, when units like these are then constructed, built and being maintained, it’s to ensure that the indigents are actually protected as a very important constituency in a development like this. But in the process of doing that, we use the grant funding of the various agencies of the state.”

SABC News Vanessa Poonah reports on today’s launch: Sandile Luthuli

Merle Malan says as a pensioner the development is affordable.

“I landed myself in a night shelter. From the night shelter, the supervisors there had introduced us to the Madulammoho housing project which wasn’t yet complete, in Belhar Gardens. I went 2 days later and was accepted. And ever since then, I’m happy with Madmadulammoho. I got transferred now because I had the double bypass and I’m closer to the hospital and to the clinic.”