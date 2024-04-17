Maimane calls for action against teachers accused of sexual assault

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on the Northern Cape Department of Education to deal with the teachers and officials accused sexual assault across the province.

Maimane joined a handful of parents and supporters in a picket outside the offices of the department to raise issues about sexual crimes at schools.

Last year, parents of children who were allegedly sexually assaulted by a school principal at a provincial school around 2018, picketed outside the department’s offices calling on the matter to be prioritised.

Maimane says perpetrators of sexual assault should be speedily investigated and fired.

“For the Department of Education to be aware of allegations, to hide reports, to promote and move teachers to various schools, to me is secondary offence and the department is complicit in that instance, in the violation of our children.”

Today BOSA Leader, @MmusiMaimane, alongside BOSA candidates, held a picket outside the Northern Cape Department of Education in Kimberley. The picket was in solidarity with parents and families demanding justice and action against several teachers and principals in the public… pic.twitter.com/eO3g2fg6Ku — BOSA (@BuildOneSA) April 17, 2024

Despite a commitment by the Northern Cape Department of Education, that they will action demands on the memorandum handed over by Maimane, they have slammed his approach. The department has accused BOSA of cheap politicking.

Chief Director at the department, Allister Andrews, says they are aware of concerns raised about sexual assault incidents in the province.

“We have been dealing with lots of the issues that have been raised. The issues that you raised about sexual predators in schools, it’s also a concern for the department and we will look into that.”