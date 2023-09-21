Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane says he will be taking Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to court, over the closures of several schools across the province.

Maimane visits the Kwadedangendlale Secondary School in Soweto, which has been shut down for almost a year due to it being unsafe for habitation.

He says government must account for their dereliction of duty and failure to reopen the school.

“We are here as build one South Africa to say we have sent a lawyers letter to premier Panyaza Lesufi and we are demanding a full audit of the schools that have been shut down. Secondly we want to ensure that we take the government to court to ensure that in partnership with the community we can build schools and give children the best education possible. I am here to also make a call to partner with the private sector to partner with us and rebuild this school for the community.”