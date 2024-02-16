Another reported sexual assault incident at a Limpopo primary school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A third Grade R learner has been sexually assaulted at Mookgophong Primary School in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba has confirmed a sexual assault incident of a six-year-old learner.

Families seek justice in previous assault cases:

Police say the learner was allegedly sexually assaulted at the school toilets.

Education authorities are yet to comment.

Ledwaba says investigations are under way.

“We can confirm that we have received reports of another case at with similar circumstances at the school, more or less the same. Our provincial commissioner has ordered that family and violence child protection unit should come in at provincial level to assist local police. We have also engaged other stakeholders, including the Department of Education, to get to the bottom of this because it seems there is a serious problem.”