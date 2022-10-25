Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein showed up at a Los Angeles court on Monday, as opening arguments began in a new rape trial of the once-powerful Hollywood producer.

Weinstein is facing 11 charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

He is already serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York.

A prosecutor told jurors eight women will testify against Weinstein to give details for the cases related to his charges, or to try to establish a pattern of behavior.

At the start of opening statements, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson gave the jury graphic details from women who said Weinstein invited them to hotel rooms for purported business meetings between 1991 and 2015.

Weinstein, seated in the courtroom in a dark suit and tie, occasionally shook his head while Thompson spoke.

Among his accusers: Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, actor and wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Siebel Newsom is expected to testify that Weinstein sexually assaulted her during what she thought was going to be a business meeting, according to her attorney.

Weinstein has said all of his sexual encounters with women were consensual.

His lawyer, Mark Werksman argued on Monday that in Hollywood sex was a commodity.

The 70-year-old, who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, could face up to 140 years in prison if convicted on all 11 of the charges in Los Angeles.