Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has announced that he will be gunning to be President in the 2024 general elections.

Maimane was speaking at the celebration of BOSA’s first anniversary that it also used to launch its election campaign in Tshwane today.

He has promised to provide jobs for citizens.

“Let’s put a job in every home and we do that by making sure our townships are places of economic zones where we can invest over R200 billion to create new jobs and wealth for our citizens. We are going to roll out an extended Public Works Programme to make sure that every person who is unemployed gets an opportunity to work so that maufetsa scholo six months where you can do and internship six months where you can volunteer at a government place so that when you go and look for work and they say experience ikae you can say here is my talent. We will introduce a jobs and justice fund capital fund, I want all the companies who have benefitted from the past to contribute to a jobs and justice fund so that we can fund new businesses.”