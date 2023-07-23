Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club striker, Cassius Mailula, who has been sold to a north American club says his move will assist him to build his career.

Twenty-two-year-old Mailula will be playing in the Major Soccer League after DSTV premiership champion, Sundowns confirmed its deal with Toronto Football Club in Canada.

Mailula, who is from Ga-Molepo outside Polokwane, played one season in the Premier Soccer League and netted nine goals.

He says he never expected to move abroad this soon.

“It is also about myself also to challenge myself to improve my game. To get the opportunity to be close to Europe, I did not expect that this would be possible. This is the right time for me to take this opportunity and grab it in (with) both hands and to go there and work hard because I know that I will be representing the country and my family.”

Founder of the Limpopo Sports School of Excellent Academy, Mbavhi Mukwevho, nurtured Mailula’s talent at the academy in Polokwane.

He is excited about Mailula’s achievement.

“He makes me a special coach in the country and in my province and here Polokwane (it) is not easy to start someone that end(s) up going overseas. To me, I feel very great the young Cassius won a lot of trophies.”

Mamelodi Sundowns has been in discussions with a North American football club that expressed interest in acquiring the services of Cassius Mailula.