The trial in which former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has taken the Revolutionary Council, Themba Gwabeni, Thato Magogodi and Lucky Kgabi to court is expected to start at the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

Mahumapelo is suing the defendants for allegedly spreading unfounded corruption allegations against him that led to his unceremonious fall from grace following the 2018 Supra Must Fall protests.

Speaking outside court, Mahumapelo says, “We are in court now. We are going to face each other. I want them to come up with the truth that they have been saying is there. It is not there. I am suing them for R10 million. So, if the court goes well, there’ll be an auction very soon of everything they have, whether it is a cat or a dog or it’s a house. I won’t leave them. [I want] to teach them that you don’t go around telling lies about other people.”