Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has dismissed reports that he’s part of a group of aggrieved ANC members in the province that have served both the party’s Executive Committee and the newly-elected provincial officials with court papers.

The group intends to challenge the outcome of the Ninth Provincial Conference which was held in Rustenburg two weeks ago. It is questioning the legitimacy of the conference saying there were irregularities. The matter will be heard in the High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday.

Mahumapelo says reports that he’s part of the disgruntled group are intended to harm his reputation.

“This is not true, I took a conscious decision to support the leadership that is elected at the Ninth Provincial Conference led by comrade Maloi, and we wait to see the completion of the Provincial Conference of the North West over this coming weekend. Any suggestion that seeks to link me or to associate me, with this legal action is people who are intended at making sure that they harm my reputation.

In the video below, Supra Mahumapelo distances himself from the court interdict:

Mahumapelo was suspended from the party for five years by the disciplinary committee.

Mahumapelo and Acting Provincial Secretary of the ANC Women’s League Bitsa Lenkopane were both charged with misconduct, after allegedly convening a parallel meeting to that of the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) in Mareetsane near Mahikeng in 2020.

He says he has appealed the verdict of the Interim Provincial Disciplinary Committee (IPC).

Mahumapelo expressed that the step-aside resolution will divide the party.

“When you look at that resolution, I think we made a mistake as the ANC. We didn’t take the resolutions to the lawyers to scrutinise them and make sure that every resolution complies with the law.

He made the comments during an exclusive interview with SABC News.

Mahumapelo expressed that members of the IPC hate him.

“There are some of the comrades who are in these structures, who hate me with passion, it’s not political – it’s personal.”