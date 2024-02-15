Mahikeng residents plan service delivery protest today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of extension 39 in Mahikeng in the North West are taking to the streets today to protest against what they say is a lack of service delivery in their area. Residents have plans to hand over a memorandum to the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, outlining their grievances and demanding action.

According to one of the residents, Thato Rakgomo, the primary concerns relate to the poor condition of roads, inadequate stormwater management, and the accumulation of rubbish in their neighbourhood.

Rakgomo adds that these issues have been neglected for far too long and are having a detrimental impact on their daily lives.

“We had many meetings with the municipality over the past few years. The last time we met was in April to discuss some problems and give them a letter. We still have not heard back from them about that letter.”

“Now the residents have decided to hand over the memorandum to the mayor’s office to talk about the problems with the road that was given to us last year. In no time, we will be handing a memorandum to the mayor’s office that talks more about the roads.”