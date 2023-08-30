Expelled African National Congress Secretary General, Ace Magashule has announced the formation of a new political party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Soweto, Johannesburg, Magashule says South Africans need an alternative political home.

Magahsule says his party is for all the people of South Africa and will be a ship for the hopeless and the betrayed.

He claims that their current leadership is interim, with plans to convene their congress in October.