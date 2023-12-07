Magashule denies rape allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African Congress for Transformation leader Ace Magashule says he knows nothing about the rape allegations that have been brought against him.

Reports have emerged early this week of a case of rape that has allegedly been opened against Magashule at the Mondeor police station.

Magashule has denied the rape allegations saying he would never do such a thing as he is against the abuse of women.

He made the comments in Evaton, Emfuleni where he is campaigning ahead of the 2024 elections.

“Well let me not get into that. I do not know anything I am clear I will never do such things. I have always been there and I am against GBV, I am against the abuse of women and all that. I am sure it is time. Things are happening and I am sure that more will happen. Let’s look forward and work hard. I want to assure South Africans that I am here on the ground working hard.”

VIDEO | Magashule on the campaign trail in the Vaal, denies rape allegations: