Former Free State Premier, Ace Magashule, has commended the work done by the incumbent Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana. He says efforts to ensure that the high unemployment rate is reduced in the province will produce positive results.

This as Dukwana continues to crisscross the Free State, engaging young people who have graduated and are now out of jobs, in a bid to find solutions to their plight.

Yesterday and today, Dukwana spent time in Welkom in the Free State seeking to address these challenges.

Magashule spoke to the media outside the Bloemfontein High Court this morning where he was appearing in relation to the multi million rand asbestos fraud and corruption case.

The trial has been set for April next year.

Magashule says it is good for a provincial leader, like Dukwana to deal with youth unemployment.

“I think Premier Dukwana is doing the right thing. Let him engage with all communities, students, and the unemployed. And if he can solve solutions to ensure that those who are unemployed and those who are hopeless become hopeful; I wish he would do that and let him continue to do the good work.”