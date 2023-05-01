Parliament says it acknowledges the urgency of addressing the country’s high unemployment rate especially among young people and has committed to strengthening its oversight to ensure the creation of sustainable employment opportunities.

This, as the world including South Africa marks the Workers’ Day.

Parliament Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo says,”Despite progress in protecting workers’ rights and improving working conditions, South Africa’s unemployment rate remains high, particularly amongst the youths. It is crucial that as many South Africans as possible are included in the labour market through efforts to create jobs, stimulate economic growth and invest in education and training. Parliament acknowledges the urgency of addressing unemployment and is committed to strengthening oversight over programmes and strategies for sustainable employment opportunities.”

