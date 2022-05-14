Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to engage with the North West government and various military veterans in Mahikeng on Saturday. He will so do in his capacity as the chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans.

Mabuza will give the progress that the provincial government has made in addressing the challenges that military veterans have been facing.

Military veterans across the country have been crying foul about poor socio-economic support and not receiving their pension and benefits.

The task team has already held engagements in Limpopo, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape and military veterans from the North West are hopeful that the visit of Deputy President Mabuza and Minister of Military Veterans Thandi Modise will bring lasting solutions.

Mabuza to meet with military veterans in the North West

Ramaphosa calls for the attention of veterans

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says government must pay attention to specific needs and the welfare of the military veterans.

He was speaking at the MK Unity Conference in East London at the beginning of the month.

The conference brought together both the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and MK council into one MK structure responsible for the welfare and wellbeing of ex-combatants.

“We need leaders who are exemplary, who set the moral tone, not only for the ANC but for the society as well. Yes, we need leaders that we can trust and admire. We need comrades who share the commitment of MK combatants.”