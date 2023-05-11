Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed efforts by the economic bloc, BRICS, to curb unemployment in the province.

Eastern Cape is hosting the second session of the BRICS Employment Working Group labour and employment summit in Port Alfred.

The summit that runs under the theme “Ensuring decent work, dignity and respect for all” is set to find ways to boost informal small and medium companies.

Mabuyane says this intervention comes at the right time. “It’s a huge opportunity for us to host a conference of about 200 people, including international participants. It means a lot, also the fact that it is an employment working group. It speaks directly to the employment challenges that we have, the challenge of high unemployment in our province and the challenges of inequality etc. So it speaks also to what we are trying to do to improve chances of employment.”

BRICS consists of five leading economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Its purpose is to highlight investment opportunities and is considered the foremost geopolitical rival to the G7 bloc of leading advanced economies.