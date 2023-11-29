Maape hopes Implats probe will come up with safety recommendations

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The North West Premier Bushy Maape says he hopes those who are investigating the cause of an incident in which eleven mineworkers died at Impala Platimium mine in Rustenburg will also come up with safety recommendations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among those who have conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased as well as mine management.

The Provincial Head of Communications, Brian Setswambung says, “Premier Maape says he is hopeful that an investigation which is already underway will not only reveal the cause but will bring forward recommendations that will put an end to such unfortunate incidents.”

“I also sympathise with the mine management, colleagues, friends and families of the deceased mineworkers because of the emotional trauma they are going through. I remain hopeful that the psycho-social support provided will yield desired results.”

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe visits Impala Platinum Mine:

