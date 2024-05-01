Johannesburg firefighters battle M1 underground blaze

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Firefighters from the City of Johannesburg are currently trying to extinguish an underground fire along the M1 highway near Braamfontein.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the fire started early Wednesday morning.

“City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services firefighters are currently attending to an underground fire incident, which was reported earlier this morning along the M1, the North double-decker highway. It’s mostly underground cables, which are mostly supplying electricity around the area of Braamfontein and surrounding areas. We’ve got our colleagues from City Power who are here to make sure that they can open up the tunnels as we continue to extinguish the fire. We don’t have any injuries that have been reported.”

Underground fire halts traffic on M1 highway

Western Cape

Meanwhile, the Cape Winelands District Municipality in the Western Cape says its teams have made good progress in containing a fire between Wolwekloof outside Ceres, and Romansrivier.

The spokesperson Joanne Otto says the cooler weather has helped firefighters control the blaze.

“No reports of property damage have been received, however, teams spent a large portion of the night successfully protecting homes. Fresh ground teams will replace those who have been on the lines for 24 hours and together with the fire vehicles and crew will continue to engage in active fire fighting, monitoring, and mopping up where necessary.”

