Firefighters battle Paardeberg vegetation blaze

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Service says crews are fighting to contain the vegetation fire on the slopes of Paardeberg, in Drakenstein in the Western Cape.

The Municipality’s Spokesperson Anesca Roodt says the fire started yesterday.

Roodt says there’s no danger to property and no injuries have been reported.

“Aerial resources in the form of two helicopters from contracted services, Leading Edge, have been deployed at first light. Active firefighting will continue throughout the day. Further updates will take place as needed.”