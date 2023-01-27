Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the 4th Annual Plenum of the 2nd National People’s Assembly will focus on identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the party ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Addressing the party’s leadership, Malema says, “One of the key tasks we have, in a year before the decisive 2024 national and provincial government elections is to assess our strength, identify our weaknesses and develop a coherent, comprehensive programme of action which will locate us in each and every corner of our country.”

He says they will also focus on the challenges facing the country.

“ The plenum marks an opportunity for us as a collective leadership from all over the country and within the legislative sphere to reflect on the challenges confronting us internally and externally while setting the agenda for the organisation for the next year. “