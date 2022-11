Friends, family and fans are expected to attend the funeral of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka at Ga-Masemola in Limpopo.

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker, and his bodyguards were traveling on Woodmead Drive in Johannesburg when suspects stopped their vehicle and started shooting at them last Sunday.

A third person, also believed to be one of DJ Sumbody’s bodyguards, is still in a critical condition in hospital.

