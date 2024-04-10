‘There’s little to celebrate, as SA marks 30 years of democracy’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As government gears the country towards celebrating thirty years of democracy, Xolelwa Katiya from Indlulamithi SA Scenarios says South Africans have little to celebrate but rather more to bemoan as many communities still have no access to basic services.

Katiya was part of a dialogue hosted by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture at the Freedom Park and Museum in Pretoria last night, launching National Freedom Month.

This year’s theme is “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”.

In commemorating three decades of freedom, an official logo was unveiled and the overall programmes for the month of April and throughout the year, outlined.

Katiya says more work needs to be done.

“When you look backward, we’ve seen a trend where the worst case scenario seems to be emerging. We found that the heat drivers were inequality. We still have inequality in terms of class, we have equality in terms of spatial arrangements.”

“You know, those are still trapped in the townships or the rural areas, we don’t receive those basic services. We have gender inequality and now recently what we found is that there’s age inequality where young people are so disadvantaged in our country,” adds Katiya.

