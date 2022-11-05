Residents of Tshilapfene village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, have welcomed a donation of solar-powered streetlights, made by a local non-profit organisation in partnership with a private company.

The donation by LED lighting manufacturer BEKA Schreder and NPO, Muelekanyi Technical Services, is an intervention to promote a safe environment, and curb gender-based violence and crime in the area.

The Vhembe District regularly tops quarterly crime statistics for contact crime such as rape, murder and assault.

In what has been described as a first of its kind, a host of solar panels now adorn many streets in and around Tshilapfene village. The panels power 45 streetlights that stretch over three kilometres that have been spread across the village. They are meant to keep the village bright even when blackouts hits. A prospect that has been received with joy by many residents.

“I am so happy that they brought solar light in our area, now there is brightness throughout the village. We used to have a crime problem where some of the men had to patrol the street at night as there were criminal who stole plasma tv, the lights will help to stop that,” says a resident.

“People are happy and we are also happy about what is happening today. Let’s work together so that we can achieve,” adds another resident.

Chief Muelekanyi Tshivhase from a local non-profit organisation says he is committed to ensuring that villages are not left behind on technological advancements.

“We have serious challenges in the country. The solar technology comes in handy because we don’t have to connect to the grid. We cannot be left behind because we are in the villages, only the people who are in the cities are moving ahead with the fourth industrial revolution. The ultimate goal is to make these villages to become smart as well, like we have smart cities.”

Meanwhile, BEKA Schreder director, Daniel Kasper, says the project is one of their first, where they give back to rural communities on a large scale.

“We have several projects but not this size and for us as BEKA Shreder we are busy with several projects with the community. But this one is really unique for us, and it has a long history that goes back to 2020. Solar lighting has a unique opportunity for Africa, we have several areas in Africa which is not electrified, and solar lighting proves very efficient.”

The community has committed to ensuring that the lights are protected from any form of vandalism.