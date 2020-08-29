The app also provides variety of herbal medicines that can be purchased

A Limpopo traditional healer has created a mobile application that enables people to consult with a network of traditional healers from the comfort of their homes. RevMed was developed to do away with the stigma associated with consulting a traditional healer.

It also provides an online shop that offers a variety of herbal medicines.

RevMed developer and traditional healer Mpho Makhado takes SABC News on a tour:

Patients can also be admitted at the facility should there be a need.

Makhado says the app helps preserve the privacy of clients who do not wish to be seen consulting a traditional healer.

“We created it to bridge the gap between Western Health Practice and Traditional Health practice. So, the intention was that people are becoming more stigmatic towards traditional health practice, and with this system, we created it so that we can now get traditional health practice into a modern world using a digital platform.”

There are currently about 16 healers and herbalists affiliated to RevMed. The company also has temporary facilities in Gauteng where clients can consult.

“We have specialists, people who specialise in different ailments, whether it’s gynaecological physician, where now, in that case, you can find that we have readymade medicine that you can purchase on the app. We simplified the app in such a way that you can go on the app and purchase the medicine, you can now list your problems and say`”I have got an issue with period pains” so those reviews come to our administration system so we already know if you have got an issue with period pain we can question you on the app and you can respond but if it is not something that you need to come and consult, we can purchase the meds on the app.”

Makhado says healers on RevMed’s network have been rigorously vetted to ensure that clients receive the best possible service.

“I go and vet the practitioner on what is it that they specialise on. We have a traditional hospital around Polokwane on the N1, so we have got a farm where we allocated it and say people who are using our services they must come.”

Makhado aims to widen RevMed’s network to reach clients and healers in all corners of the Africa continent.