The Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA) has launched it’s winter campaign that aims to make the province a tourist destination of choice during the cold winter season.

LTA has launched the “The Limpopo, The Province of Two Summers” campaign at the Kruger National Park. The campaign capitalises on tourist destinations in the province that are known for their relatively warmer weather during the winter season.

The LTA has unveiled tourist packages aimed at getting traction into the province during winter. They aim to take full advantage of the relatively warm climate in some parts of Limpopo during winter. The tourism industry generally sees low tourist statistics during the cold season. This is a practice LTA wants to rid Limpopo of.

LTA CEO, Moses Ngobeni says they have targeted areas that run along a belt from places that include Thabazimbi, right along to Musina, and inside the Kruger National Park. He says as part of the campaign, they have affordable tourist packages for all the areas that can be accessed through their website.

“We have got affordable packages, actually COVID has taught us a lot as South Africa, within the industry, we are all looking at domestic tourism. We are so excited, we are bring something that is affordable rural tourism we are saying to people this is the right time, get out, enjoy yourself, explore you know affordable packages that Limpopo has for you, once we finish with the launch, already the packages will be available on our website.”

Tourist Vanessa Oliver from Johannesburg believes the campaign is long overdue. Oliver and her family have been spending several weeks in Limpopo at the beginning of winter for the several years now.

“It’s perfect, its actually a lovely destination because the weather is warm and where I come from in Johannesburg it’s cold this time of the year, no it’s lovely, I would come in winter.”

The owner of a Phalaborwa-based tourism service provider, Elias Shai, says the campaign couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This campaign we see it very beneficial because of the exposure that it gives us. I’m Elias Shai owner and guide at Shane Royal Safaris so we conduct game drives in the Kruger National Park and we do tailor made packages for the locals so that it’s not a burden for them to come and experience their heritage here in the Kruger.”

The tourism agency also aims to increase the number of visitors at the Kruger National Park who use the three gates that are located in Limpopo, instead of the Mpumalanga gates. They say 70% of the Kruger National Park is located in Limpopo, while only 30% lies in Mpumalanga.

Limpopo Tourism Agency launches campaign to attract winter tourists: Andrew Dipela