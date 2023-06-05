Limpopo Tourism Agency has expressed shock about the murder of a hotel owner and her close relative at Ohirgstad outside Burgersfort.

A 77-year-old hotel owner and her 73-year-old nephew were killed, and their bodies burnt in separate buildings within the hotel premises.

The motive for the killing is still unknown.

The tourism agency says it abhors the incident in the strongest possible terms. The agency has called on the police to hunt down and arrest the perpetrators of what it calls a horrendous crime.

The agency CEO Moses Ngobeni says the province is not known for these horrible deeds as it is known as a peaceful destination.

Meanwhile, police have launched a task team to investigate the incident.