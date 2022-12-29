The CEO of the Limpopo Tourism Agency says tourist facilities are reporting slightly higher numbers of visitors this festive season, compared to the past two years.

Moses Ngobeni says work is underway to ensure sustainable hospitality growth in the province. Several resorts in the province, including Forever resort in Bela Bela, have reported tourism growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ngobeni says the agency will announce consolidated statistics once the holidays come to an end.

“We entered the festive season having recovered as the province from the devastation of COVID-19. Today as we speak, Limpopo is number one in terms of domestic travel, and even overnight we are standing at over twenty percent when the other provinces are at 14%, so you can see the recovery as Limpopo. We can boldly say we have fully recovered. We need to get more of these places operating at full capacity.”

Some of the tourists at a resort in Bela Bela are jubilant while enjoying their festive season adventures.

“It is really really beautiful to be out here with the family, meeting people, and relaxing and enjoying the pool. It is really beautiful, and I really love being. We came all the way from Rustenburg, we just came here on vacation to spend time with our family from Bela Bela and also to just have a nice time. I mean, it is sunny, it is December.”

SA tourism making strong recovery: