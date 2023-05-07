A 35-year-old long distance runner from Limpopo is preparing to compete in a 100 KM marathon in Europe next weekend.

Timothy Munzhelele, from Thengwe village outside Thohoyandou, was invited to participate in the race by the Lithuanian Athletics Federation.

Munzhelele says plans to finish the race under seven hours.

He says, “I feel honoured to have received the invite to go and compete representing South Africa, it is true I have done all the preparation and I am ready. I do not have any fear, it is a great opportunity that I will be competing overseas.”

Takalani Mavhona is Munzhelele’s coach says, “I am using my money for the runners, we are using our own money to transport this boy everywhere he goes, so with support he could go far.”