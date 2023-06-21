The Modimole-Mookgophong Local Municipality in Limpopo has opened criminal cases against four officials implicated in fraud and corruption relating to tender irregularities.

The officials allegedly made an unauthorised payment of more than R4-million to contractors appointed on various projects including roads, electrification and water.

Two of the officials implicated have resigned while the other two have been placed on suspension.

The municipality’s corporate manager, Patrick Shika, says one of the suspended officials, Salthiel Ramhlangwe, has his urgent application to challenge the disciplinary process against him dismissed in the Labour Court last week.

“The municipality has reported the irregularity to the Hawks on the basis of an independent investigation report that was adopted by the council. Mr Salthiel Ramhlangwe was not happy about having the Hawks investigations and disciplinary hearing at the same time. He approached the Labour Court on an urgent relief from court’s ruling against him with costs.”