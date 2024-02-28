Limpopo learner dies from suspected food poisoning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Limpopo learner has died after allegedly eating contaminated food at school outside Mokopane.

The 15-year-old Grade 9 learner from Raleledu Senior Secondary School died in hospital.

Fifty-two other learners were treated and discharged.

The incident happened on Friday but only came to light this morning.

Limpopo Education Department spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala says, “The MEC of Education in Limpopo, Mavhungu Lerule Ramakhanya, is sending her deepest condolences and her prayer to the bereaved family. This can never be something to be brushed off and an investigation will be conducted to find the root cause of what happened to our leaners.”

“Food poisoning is not something to be taken lightly when there is much awareness about unsafe food. When a young life is lost the future becomes bleak,” adds Taueatsoala.

