A community choir from Malamulele in Limpopo will be performing at the eleventh International Choir and Orchestra festival held in Germany from Friday.

The Malamulele Community Choir will represent South Africa alongside choirs from the rest of the world.

The choir will perform a song titled ‘Requiem of Hope and Forgiveness’ on Friday in honour of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, composed by renowned opera composer Dr Musa Nkuna.

The choir’s founder and conductor, Peter Mageza, says they will perform traditional Xitsonga songs on Saturday and on Sunday and workshop choirs from other countries about Xitsonga songs and dance.

Mageza says, “Dr Musa Nkuna invited a choir from South Africa to perform his works, it will be accompanied by an orchestra and it’s going to be conducted by him. On Saturday, we are going to perform six songs by South African compilers and we are going to perform Tsonga traditional folk songs with our traditional attire, xibelani. We are going to workshop the choir here about our culture, we will teach them some of our songs.”