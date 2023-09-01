The Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to institute a Committee of Inquiry into the cause of the fire at a building in the Johannesburg CBD.

More than 70 including 12 children were killed in the fire. The fire broke out in the hijacked five-storey building in Marshalltown on Thursday morning.

Lesufi says the inquiry will also look into the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the City and who must shoulder the blame.

He described the fire as one among the worst catastrophes the province has experienced in recent history.

Forensic experts are on Friday morning expected to continue their work to determine the cause of the devastating blaze

At this stage, there still isn’t any movement at the scene and it remains cordoned off with barbed wire.

A large contingent of JMPD officers are also still stationed around the hijacked building, to ensure that no one attempts to enter.

All the residents who were injured during the blaze are currently being treated at various hospitals in the City.

Meanwhile, all 74 deceased have been taken to the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto where family members are expected to arrive this morning to identify their loved ones.

The survivors of the horrific blaze are being housed in temporary shelters across the city.

VIDEO: Update from SABC reporter Hasina Gory Johannesburg CBD fire:



GALLERY: Johannesburg building fire:



Additional reporting by Sashin Naidoo.