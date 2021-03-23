Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, says he is reviewing a report after his team investigated an incident in which a teacher was seen running a comb through a learner’s hair, in a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the teacher is believed to have made other learners line up to have their hair combed.

Lesufi earlier took to social media, describing the educator’s conduct as unacceptable. Several other social media users, however, have described the teacher’s actions as a manner in which the school can ensure the dress code is adhered to.

This is completely unacceptable . Team Education kindly verify https://t.co/h3zC8N2ubz — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 22, 2021

Lesufi says the department will decide on the appropriate action to be taken depending on the outcome of the report.

“We are not opposed to any form of discipline, But if it involves public humiliation, it needs to be treated carefully; and it was within that context that I asked the team to go and investigate the matter. They have just handed me a report. I am going through the report now. In this matter, we want to know whether the parents were involved and what was their response and whether the learner was warned before and what was the response of the learner.”