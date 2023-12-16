Legacy of racial divisions hinders nation-building: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the legacy of past racial divisions is still one of the major hurdles in the continuing nation-building process in the country.

Ramaphosa was delivering the keynote address during the National Day of Reconciliation event in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday.

The President began his visit in Thohoyandou with a walk-about at Fulufhelo Special School.

Built 36 years ago, the school caters for intellectually impaired learners. It offers skills such as upholstery, carpentry and drawing. However, it has been laden with various challenges.

Principal of Fulufhelo Special School William Ramaano says, “In the provision of transport, we would like to be counted in when it comes to scholars transport so that these kids that are traveling from far it should not be the burden of parents only but also the responsibility of the state. If that one is taken care of, it would be good.”

Learner at Fulufhelo Special School Mukona Zwoṱhe Mukondeleli says, “I have good skills in upholstery but when we graduate we don’t do anything meaningful because we don’t have the equipment. We would like for somebody to help us with equipment.”

President Ramaphosa has hailed South Africa for embracing various cultures and languages as reflected in the national anthem.

“By merely listening to our national anthem. There aren’t many national anthems with five languages. We have five languages and I will add sign language as well. When I was speaking with the president of China, he wanted to know how we crafted this and I said the creation of our national anthem was an act of reconciliation.”

But the President has stressed that the country is still grappling with the legacy of its divided past. He says economic viability in the country still mirrors acute income inequalities.

“Next year will mark 30 years since the dawn of democracy, yet the legacy of our divided past continues to manifest itself in the enormous divide between rich and poor, between black and white, between urban and rural. Inequality is the greatest challenge to meaningful and lasting reconciliation.”

President Ramaphosa calls for unity:

Hamas-Israel conflict

President Ramaphosa says the solution to the Hamas-Israel conflict is for both sides to come together and reconcile. He says the continuing conflict is a reminder that there is no peace if old wounds are left unhealed.

