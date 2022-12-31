The National Head of the Hawks, Godrey Lebeya, has announced the names of the new heads of the Hawks in three provinces.

Gopz Govender will be the Hawks boss in Limpopo, Nicolas Gerber will be the head in Mpumalanga and Northern Cape will be led by Molefi Mabuela.

Lebeya says Police Minister Bheki Cele and the cabinet have approved the appointments.

He says the new appointees will assume their duties from the first of January 2023.

Speaking in Polokwane, Limpopo, Lebeya says, “The Minister of Police has, in consultation with the National Head in Concurrent, appointed the three brigadiers that are to become Major Generals on the 1st of January 2023. Cabinet has already publicly pronounced itself that they are in current and are in support of what we are doing is to effect that decision.”

New Hawks heads for Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga announced: