United Democratic Movement (UDM) Leader, General Bantu Holomisa, says the late Surgeon General of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Dr Zola Dabula was a very disciplined individual who carried himself with dignity.

Holomisa is amongst the mourners who came to pay homage to Lt. Gen Dabula.

His funeral is under way at KwaBhaca in the Eastern Cape. Dabula served as an underground operative of uMkhonto we Sizwe in the 1970s.

He was also one of the doctors who took care of former President Nelson Mandela during his last days.

Holomisa says he worked very well with Dr Dabula for a number of years in the former Transkei.

He says, “He formed a number of people who were operating here underground. In actual fact, it is him who conveyed messages between Transkei Government and also the members of the ANC in exile in particular, namely Chris Hani and Steve Tshwete. So he was a go-between those two and my office. Zola was very dedicated in doing his work.”