Crime, corruption continue to undermine democracy, says Holomisa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Leader, Bantu Holomisa says crime and corruption continue to undermine democracy. Holomisa was speaking during a prayer session for crime at New Brighton in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

The party is on a campaign trail in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Saturday marks 30 years since the country went to its first democratic election. But the UDM leader says escalating crime levels and corruption continue to undermine this democracy.

Various church leaders and community members gathered under one roof to pray for crime in Nelson Mandela Bay. Holomisa says a collective action against crime and corruption is needed.

“As we celebrate our freedom, we must also acknowledge the challenges that still face our communities. Crime and corruption continue to undermine our democracy, and we must work together to build a safer, more just society for all,” says Holomisa.

He added that his party is willing to work with any political party if no one gets majority votes after the upcoming General Elections.

“We are open to work with any political party that would like to work with us. We believe that no political party can solve the country problems alone.”

The community is hopeful the divine intervention will bring much needed change in the community.

Fundiswa Halani a community member explains, “We are hoping this service will bring change to our community. Just last week we couldn’t even hold memorial of our own, we got robbed at church.”

“We are also praying for fair and peaceful elections and also encouraging people to go out and vote,” says Luvuyo Rheze the Spritual Crime Prevention Chairperson.

The General Elections will take place on the 29th of May.

Elections 2024 | SA votes on May 29 for the 2024 General National and Provincial elections:

Reporting by Ntombozuko Balintulo