South Africans are in desperate need of good leaders: Holomisa

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, Bantu Holomisa says with high-ranked professionals showing interest in being members of his party, this shows that the UDM is doing something right.

The UDM has welcomed Thuja CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba to its ranks at a media conference in Pretoria. Mdwaba joins the party ahead of its election manifesto launch on the 2nd of March at the Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Party leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africans are in desperate need of good leaders who will put the interests of ordinary people first.

“The UDM is happy to announce that several prominent South Africans have joined ranks, ready to tackle the forthcoming national and provincial elections and the road beyond. Professor Mthunzi Perry-Mason Mdwaba is an accomplished businessman, organized business activist, academic and thought leader who is committed to issues of social justice at the global level who firmly believes that the international labour organization, and multilateralism in general, have a profound role to play,” says Holomisa.

Mdwaba is no stranger to the spotlight, having hit the headlines when he accused cabinet ministers Thulas Nxesi, Enoch Godongwana, Blade Nzimande as well as ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula of soliciting a R500-million bribe from him through a third party.

The alleged bribe was 10% of a R5 billion UIF deal between Mdwaba, Thuja Holdings, the UIF and the Department of Employment and Labour.

Meanwhile, the UDM says it’s all systems go for its manifesto launch in two weeks. The leader of the UDM says unlike other political organizations his party will outline and focus more on how it is going to implement the promises it made.

The 27-year-old party says the upcoming elections are the most important post-democracy.

Video: Expectations ahead of UDM manifesto launch