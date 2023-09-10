The KwaZulu-Natal Council of Churches (KZNCC) has joined millions of South Africans in conveying messages of condolence to the Buthelezi family after the passing of former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

He died at the age 95 at his homestead of KwaPhindangene at Mahlabathini area near Ulundi.

The KZNCC’s Nkosinathi Zondi says Buthelezi was a pillar of strength to the nation.

“We convey our condolences to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, we extend our condolences to the IFP as he was a founder and a long serving president. We also extend our condolences to the nation at large because Buthelezi played a various role of leadership in the nation. At his time of the passing he was longest serving member of the national assembly.”

Befitting memorial

Representatives of hostel residents in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng say they will approach the provincial government for support to host a befitting memorial service for the former leader of the IFP.

A group of hostel Indunas met in Benoni to discuss travelling logistics for supporters wishing to attend Buthelezi’s funeral service in KwaZulu-Natal.

Most hostel dwellers in the area are IFP members and supporters.

Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni hostel indunas Lucky Manyathi, “We intend to approach the CoGTA office in the province for assistance to host the memorial service for ukaMtwana. We are also making arrangements for transport for our people to attend the funeral service. We will foot the bill for transport. This is crucial because ukaMtwana built the Izinduna structures in Gauteng to unite the Zulu nation in the hostels.”