KZN urged to brace for severe thunderstorms, heavy showers

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a crucial alert, warning residents in certain areas of KwaZulu-Natal to prepare for severe thunderstorms. These weather conditions are expected to bring heavy showers, strong damaging winds, and excessive lightning to various regions.

The areas of concern include parts of the Durban metro, Richards Bay, Estcourt, Kokstad, Mooi River, Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle, and coastal areas, where rough conditions are anticipated to intensify as the day progresses.

SAWS has advised the public to exercise caution, particularly those engaged in activities such as surfing and swimming, as these adverse weather conditions are expected to persist into the afternoon.

Thandiwe Gumede, a SAWS forecaster, highlighted the potential risks, especially for residents in low-lying areas. Heavy showers may lead to flooding and property damage. Gumede explained, “KwaZulu-Natal can expect an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers over the southern part of the province. Severe thunderstorms are expected to cover most parts of the province.”

She further noted that a yellow level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms has been issued for the northern part of the province. These challenging weather conditions are projected to persist throughout the day and extend into the evening. Additionally, coastal areas may experience thunderstorms during the early hours of the following day.

Residents in the affected regions are urged to stay informed, exercise caution, and take necessary safety measures to protect themselves and their property as these severe thunderstorms pass through KwaZulu-Natal.

SA Weather Report I 12 October 2023

Satellite image for today, Wednesday, 11 October 2023. Currently, cloudy conditions over the central parts of the country. ⚡️⛈️ #southafricaweather #southafricanweather #southafrican pic.twitter.com/jORBMCvE29 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2023

Kwazulu Natal Today ‘s Weather overview: 12.10.2023 pic.twitter.com/KvJbMe37xJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2023