A taxi driver with an alleged fraudulent driver’s licence has been arrested at a major roadblock at the Mooi River toll plaza in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The taxi the man was driving also allegedly had a false licence disk.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and the KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka joined traffic officials to man the roadblock.

This as people who visited the province over the Easter long weekend make their way back home.

Chikunga says two illegal immigrants have also been arrested.

“He [taxi driver] is driving with fraudulent driving licence, fraudulent disc and he says that he got it from the municipality. So, if that is the case, we are arresting him, so that he can actually give us the name of the official in the municipality who issued him with that driver’s licence at R1500 that he paid for, and fire him with immediate effect that official. The immigration people have also arrested two illegal immigrants who are in South Africa without any documents,” explains Chikunga.

