Chikunga to unveil 2023-2024 festive season road traffic statistics

  • Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will release the 2023/24 festive season road traffic statistics at a media briefing...
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga is set to unveil the official road traffic statistics for the 2023-2024 festive season.

This follows last month’s release of provisional figures which indicated 719 fatalities in the first three weeks of December 2023.

The provisional statistics marked a slight decline from the corresponding period in the previous year, which recorded 751 fatalities.

Alongside the fatalities, over 3 500 motorists were apprehended nationwide for various infringements during the initial three weeks of December.

The comprehensive report is expected to provide insights into road safety, incidents and law enforcement measures taken during the festive season, contributing to ongoing efforts to enhance road traffic management and reduce accidents.

Road Fatalities | 719 lives lost in December so far:

