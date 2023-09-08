KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho Nkosi has indicated that the provincial government is contemplating the disposal of certain buildings currently occupied by illegal occupants, as they no longer fulfill their original intended purpose.

Nkosi made this statement following a recent visit to the Durban City Centre, where he and his team inspected five buildings. They discovered that two of these buildings were occupied by individuals who had no legal right to be there.

The issue of illegal building occupation has gained prominence in the wake of a tragic fire that engulfed a building in Johannesburg just last week, resulting in the tragic loss of 77 lives. Nkosi mentioned that a decision regarding the occupied buildings would be announced within the next ten days.

He elaborated on the situation, saying, “Out of our five buildings, two of them had been invaded by illegal occupants. Our investigation revealed that these individuals have occupied these buildings for an extended period and we encountered men, women and children living there.”

Nkosi continued, “Within the next 10 days, we will revisit our plans and chart a course forward. The reality is that these buildings no longer meet our needs and to prevent further invasions, it may be best for us to divest ourselves of them.”

The government’s consideration to dispose of buildings no longer serving their intended purpose underscores the need to address issues surrounding illegal occupation while ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected.

A decision on these buildings is anticipated in the coming days.

Dilapidated buildings in Durban deemed unfit for human habitation

Hijacked buildings have become a major problem in the DBN CBD. KZN’s Human settlement say they will release plans to relocate people living in hijacked buildings. The city says of the 81 derelict buildings they own 23 have been hijacked by South Africans and foreigners #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/UIHqfLIrSj — Nonhlakanipho (@nipsta1724) September 7, 2023