Traffic authorities in Limpopo say there are high traffic volumes on the N1 south between Polokwane and Pretoria this afternoon.

This is due to travellers heading back to various destinations ahead of the re-opening of schools.

Ease congestion

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says the toll gates at Kranskop toll plaza had to be opened and motorists passed freely in order to ease the congestion.

“Traffic volume is increasing on the N1 South towards Kranskop Plaza with motorists believed to be making their way back home for work and others for preparing for opening of schools. The number of cars passing per hour has now increased to 2700, some toll gates at Kranskop were opened for free to manage congestion.” Xplains Chene.