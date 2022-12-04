The cash-strapped Kopanong Municipality in the Free State is once again struggling to pay its workers and councillors.

The municipality has paid its workers late several times this year.

Acting municipal manager, Zolile Lobe, says payments will be made on the 10th of this month.

Kopanong is among several municipalities in the province where workers have to bear the brunt of the poor state of finances.

Others include Masilonyana and Mafube. Lobe says the cash flow challenge of Kopanong is a legacy issue, emanating from the lack of a tax base and high levels of poverty and unemployment.

He says the situation is compounded by a bloated staff and the culture of non-payment for services.

