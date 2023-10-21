Komape-Ngwenya laid to rest in Tsimanyane village, Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The late activist and stalwart, Lydia Komape-Ngwenya, has been laid to rest at Tsimanyane village outside Groblersdal in Limpopo.

Komape-Ngwenya died on Wednesday last week at the age of 88. She was bestowed with the Order of Luthuli in Bronze by former President Kgalema Motlanthe.

She also served as African National Congress (ANC) MP from 1994 to 2009, and also as an MPL until her retirement in 2019. Komape-Ngwenya was buried in a category two special provincial official funeral.

Delivering the eulogy, Premier Stanley Mathabatha says that Komape-Ngwenya has fought against women’s oppression and gender-based violence.

“Mme Komape-Ngwenya understood that advocating for women’s rights advances the national democratic revolution because women experienced oppression in multiple ways. In memory of Mme Komape-Ngwenya, let us both condemn and support decisive action when taken against those who perpetuate the oppression of women, gender-based violence, child abuse, and discrimination against members of the LGBTIQ-plus community.”

ANC second Deputy Secretary General, Maropene Ramokgopa, has described the late stalwart as a remarkable woman and a mother of the nation.

Ramokgopa says Komape-Ngwenya fought against injustices.

“We are gathered here today to pay our last respects and celebrate the life of a remarkable woman and a freedom fighter and a beloved mother of our nation she was an inspiration to all of us she taught us to stand up for what is right to speak out against what is wrong she was a champion of our democracy but most of all she was the mother of our nation on behalf of the national executive committee of the African National Congress we wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of mom Lydia.”