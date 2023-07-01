The acting Bapedi King Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune has been described as a man who united the Bapedi nation.

Family spokesperson Prince Samson Phakwago was addressing the mourners during the funeral service of his father at Mohlaletsi outside Jane Furse in Limpopo.

The funeral service has also been attended by mining magnates Patrice Motsepe and Tim Tebeila, government officials, and traditional leaders from Lesotho and Botswana.

Sekhukhune died three weeks ago after a long illness. He was aged 78.

Phakwago has also said his father wanted mining developments in the area.

“We will always remember Hlabiroa Bauba for what he did in protecting the kingship of Bapedi nation up until today we still have it intact because of his leadership as you know Sekhukhune land rich with minerals Hlabiroa Bauba that’s what he fought for he protected these minerals even though we don’t benefit from it now but there is an indication that at the end of the day, we will get what’s ours.”

Funeral of the late former acting Bapedi King Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune under way