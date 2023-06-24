Former Bapedi acting king Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune, affectionately known as K.K., has been described by family members and associates as a man of unmatched diplomacy and vision.

This was said during a memorial service at Marota-Mohlaletsi Palace held to honour the late charismatic leader. K.K. died last week after a long illness.

He acted as king for more than 40 years, beginning in 1976.

Even though he lived most of his life visually impaired, K.K Sekhukhune was a visionary leader who was always ahead of his time. This is according to the Sekhukhune royal family, friends, and associates of the man traditionally known as Hlabirwa’a Bauba.

K.K. Sekhukhune was also described as a compassionate man who had the interests of his subjects at heart. The Sekhukhune family spokesperson, Prince Phethedi Sekhukhune, describes his father as a selfless leader.

“Hlabirwa’a Bauba was a humble man, peaceful, and respectful. He was a man of honour. He was a man who never, ever went to sleep knowing somebody is suffering somewhere. He was a man who would take his own last cent and give it to someone in need, then he will suffer himself. He was a man, even though he was blind, who had a very, very big vision.”

Family members, relatives, kings, and chiefs, together with the community, gathered in remembrance of the great former acting king.

A family relative, France Debeila, says the late K.K. Sekhukhune has left a legacy and they will live by it.

“We have gathered here where we have lost the great one, King KK Sekhukhune, the one who welcomed a number of tribes here; in fact, he was the greatest. We were welcomed here at Maroto, and then we will cater for them. We were even given the royalty in our area because it had developed, so we have lost a great one. But we believe that we have seen his legacy. We’ll go about it. And then we are also sad about his passing away.”

Residents have described K.K. Sekhukhune as a divinely ordained king who left an indelible mark on their lives.

“As we stand here, we stand as a royal family and citizen on the subject and several boats, and it’s a great loss for us. He was after protocol and royal culture. Royal and customer low that’s where he was based his leadership. I knew Hlabiwa’a Bauba as a parent, who was not shy to embrace his culture, he was heavenly selected because he knew how to rule and all the Bapedi ways of doing things. He understood his position very well, and this surprised everyone as he was blind.”

K.K. Sekhukhune’s funeral has been declared as Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He will be laid to rest at Mohlaletsi royal cemetery next weekend.